Skip to main content

Report: Leicester City Expect Offer Soon For Youri Tielemans | Manchester United Remain Interested

Leicester City are said to be preparing to receive an offer soon for their midfielder Youri Tielemans with Manchester United and rivals Arsenal said to still be interested in signing the player.

Tielemans only has a limited time left on his contract at the foxes and is known to want his future resolved in short time rather than having so much uncertainty surrounding the future of his career. 

The Belgian has become a strong and established player in the top flight since joining and becoming a regular starter for Leicester and has rightfully attracted interest from both United and Arsenal. 

Arsenal old the more long standing interest in the player however United and Erik Ten Hag both admire the player as he is seen as a back up to Frenkie De Jong. 

Tielemans

Tielemans is understood to want a new challenge this summer and would be more than open to a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are also said to be open to a sale for the player this summer and could look for a price within the region of £30million. 

According to Ben Jacobs, “Leicester also expect an offer soon for Youri Tielemans. An Arsenal move still very possible. It’s £30m Leicester now need. Tielemans wants the uncertainty over his future resolved. Manchester United also still interested.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Leicester City Expect Offer Soon For Youri Tielemans | Manchester United Remain Interested

By Alex Wallace21 seconds ago
Old Trafford Stadium
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder

By Seth Dooley58 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Gary Neville Claimed To Have 'Third-Hand Information' Regarding Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Dean Henderson Forest
Transfers

Dean Henderson Breaks Silence On Manchester United Loan Exit This Summer

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Oslo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Looking At Potential Alternatives For Frenkie De Jong

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Oslo
Exclusives

Viv Anderson Outlines The Importance Of Patience For Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Media

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Are The Most Abused Premier League Footballers On Twitter

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Antony From Ajax This Summer

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago