Report: Leicester City Expect Offer Soon For Youri Tielemans | Manchester United Remain Interested

Leicester City are said to be preparing to receive an offer soon for their midfielder Youri Tielemans with Manchester United and rivals Arsenal said to still be interested in signing the player.

Tielemans only has a limited time left on his contract at the foxes and is known to want his future resolved in short time rather than having so much uncertainty surrounding the future of his career.

The Belgian has become a strong and established player in the top flight since joining and becoming a regular starter for Leicester and has rightfully attracted interest from both United and Arsenal.

Arsenal old the more long standing interest in the player however United and Erik Ten Hag both admire the player as he is seen as a back up to Frenkie De Jong.

Tielemans is understood to want a new challenge this summer and would be more than open to a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are also said to be open to a sale for the player this summer and could look for a price within the region of £30million.

According to Ben Jacobs, “Leicester also expect an offer soon for Youri Tielemans. An Arsenal move still very possible. It’s £30m Leicester now need. Tielemans wants the uncertainty over his future resolved. Manchester United also still interested.”

