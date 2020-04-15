Leicester could demand over £100m for Maddison

Jack Grealish strongly appears to be Manchester United's priority target when it comes to signing a playmaker this summer, but links with James Maddison refuse to go away.

The 23-year-old midfielder has played a pivotal role for Leicester City as they've soared to third place in the Premier League this season, directly contributing to nine goals in 28 games.

According to The Athletic though, United are leaning towards Grealish this summer, despite the Aston Villa captain's off-field antics.

The report claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are said to like Grealish and he presents an easier challenge to secure than for Maddison.

Most notably though, it's claimed that Leicester will demand in excess of £100million in order to lure Maddison away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

In comparison to the Foxes star, Grealish has directly contributed to 13 league goals in 26 games, as well as scoring nine goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

On top of that, the 24-year-old is believed to cost United up to £80million if Aston Villa avoid relegation, or a possible cut-price fee if they return to the Championship.

It'd be stunning to see any team, nevermind United, pay up to £100m for Maddison; he's a quality player but Grealish simply poses as far greater value.

Leicester wanting £100m is one thing, but the Reds coughing that sum up is another and I'd suggest it's highly unlikely that latter will happen.

Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to keep his man, to be fair to him. Especially if the Foxes secure Champions League football.