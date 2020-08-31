SI.com
RB Leipzig react to Manchester United interest in Dayot Upamecano

Alex Turk

RB Leipzig have reacted to breaking reports today suggesting Manchester United have shifted their focus towards Dayot Upamecano in the summer transfer market.

ESPN broke the news this morning that after securing the £40 million signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, Upamecano is now a priority target for United.

The report claims there is belief a deal can be struck with the Bundesliga club before the deadline to complete business in just over a month's time on October 5.

However, Leipzig have been having a bit of fun on their official Twitter account this afternoon in an attempt to shut down the speculation.

First, they made sure to use Upamecano as the featured image as they informed their followers that there was an 'exciting week ahead':

Shortly after, they made sure to share a conveniently-timed video clip of the 21-year-old's highlights against Atletico Madrid earlier this month:

The most obvious dig at United of all though, was when they quoted their own tweet from last month to confirm Upamecano had extended his contract until 2023:

It's not a ridiculous statement to suggest the Frenchman's new deal means nothing though; in fact, it could even work in United's favour.

Upamecano is said to have a release clause of just €42 million included in his new contract, which will activate next year and almost certainly see him out of the exit door.

However, Solskjaer is said to be pursuing his services immediately, so United tabling a higher offer to what Leipzig would be receiving in 2021 could be enough to tempt a sale.

This is going to be an interesting story to follow. There's obviously lots left to do but it's clear the Reds want a centre-back and Upamecano is target no. 1.

