Lisandro Martínez Transfer: Manchester United Recruitment Team Targeted Different Defender

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to The Telegraph, the Manchester United hierarchy signed Lisandro Martínez after having originally intended to chase another target.

Argentine centre-half Martínez has been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's third summer signing. Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen complete the trio of new additions.

Director of football John Murtough has been fronting the transfer negotiations this summer.

Under Ed Woodward, United ‘was a very CEO-led organisation,’ according to a football industry expert who spoke to The Athletic. ‘Everyone reported to him.’

Since the former CEO’s resignation, United have been transparent to the media and fans about their attempt to restructure the hierarchy around the footballing needs, rather than the other way around.

In the previously referenced article by The Athletic, a former senior member of staff at United admitted, ‘I think we’ve got too focussed on signing the star name.’

IMAGO / ANP

As a turn of events this summer, director of football Murtough has been strategizing transfer targets in tandem with new first-team manager Erik ten Hag.

This cooperation should avoid the random introduction of unwanted star names into the Dutchman’s squad.

In keeping with this positive structural direction, The Telegraph has reported that United’s recruitment department were originally set on moving for Villarreal’s centre-half Pau Torres.

With their new strategy, however, United’s hierarchy ‘have opted to back Erik ten Hag’s judgement after he pushed for Lisandro Martínez.’

United were strongly linked to Pau Torres at the beginning of June.

Read More Manchester United Coverage: