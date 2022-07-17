Skip to main content

Lisandro Martínez Transfer: Manchester United Recruitment Team Targeted Different Defender

Although Lisandro Martínez has been confirmed as United's newest centre-half, the club's recruitment department were originally poised to negotiate for a defender from La Liga.
Martinez

According to The Telegraph, the Manchester United hierarchy signed Lisandro Martínez after having originally intended to chase another target.

Argentine centre-half Martínez has been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's third summer signing. Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen complete the trio of new additions.

Director of football John Murtough has been fronting the transfer negotiations this summer.

Under Ed Woodward, United ‘was a very CEO-led organisation,’ according to a football industry expert who spoke to The Athletic. ‘Everyone reported to him.’

Since the former CEO’s resignation, United have been transparent to the media and fans about their attempt to restructure the hierarchy around the footballing needs, rather than the other way around.

In the previously referenced article by The Athletic, a former senior member of staff at United admitted, ‘I think we’ve got too focussed on signing the star name.’

Martinez

As a turn of events this summer, director of football Murtough has been strategizing transfer targets in tandem with new first-team manager Erik ten Hag.

This cooperation should avoid the random introduction of unwanted star names into the Dutchman’s squad.

In keeping with this positive structural direction, The Telegraph has reported that United’s recruitment department were originally set on moving for Villarreal’s centre-half Pau Torres.

With their new strategy, however, United’s hierarchy ‘have opted to back Erik ten Hag’s judgement after he pushed for Lisandro Martínez.’

United were strongly linked to Pau Torres at the beginning of June.

Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Martinez
Transfers

Lisandro Martínez Transfer: Manchester United Recruitment Team Targeted Different Defender

By Seth Dooley25 seconds ago
Martinez
Transfers

Ajax Reveals Details Of Deal For The Transfer Of Player To Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy25 minutes ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

'He Likes Offensive Full-Backs' - Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Speaks On Erik Ten Hag Influence

By Rhys James40 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

Bayern Manager Reveals His Intentions About Manchester United Star

By Soumyajit Roy49 minutes ago
Martinez
News

Lisandro Martinez Signs For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Depay
Opinions

Why Memphis Depay Could Be A Great Addition For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
garner
News

Manchester United Youngster James Garner Set For Possible Nottingham Forest Loan Return

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Jones
Transfers

Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago