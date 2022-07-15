Skip to main content

Lisandro Martinez Boards Plane To Manchester To Complete Manchester United Move

Lisandro Martinez has boarded a plane to Manchester in order to complete his move to Manchester United.

The Argentinian has been strongly linked to the club for some time since the arrival of his old boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, and it looks like we will now see a reunion between the pair.

According to the mainstream media the transfer is complete and will be official soon, as he becomes the seventh senior central defender at the club.

The 24 year old's agent Christian Bragarnik posted this on Instagram - a picture of the pair on a plane with the caption suggesting that they are on their way to Manchester to sign papers and complete a medical.

Martinez made 118 appearances for AFC Ajax, mainly playing in defence, but also completing some matches as a defensive midfielder. During his time at the club, he scored six goals and made a further six assists.

Authors Verdict

It is fantastic news that the deal finally looks to be done. Another player familiar with Ten Hag's way of playing football, it will make the transition smoother and with his talents he will give us better quality of depth in the defensive position, as well as being able to fill in in midfield as a bonus.

