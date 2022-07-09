Report: Lisandro Martinez Ready To Force His Way Out Of Ajax To Sign For Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez is now said to be growing frustrated with his current club, Ajax over the handling of his move to Manchester United, the Argentine is even ready to force his way out of the club claims a new report on Saturday.

Martinez’s dream is to move to the Premier League and that’s a transfer that is very much on the cards this summer with United and former boss Erik Ten Hag waiting to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Martinez is well liked by Ten Hag and the Dutch boss is very keen to reunite with him at Old Trafford this summer, however the move is taking some time to complete.

Whilst Ajax set a price tag and United matched that offer, it still hasn’t been enough to satisfy the Dutch champions who don’t want to part ways with the player.

However since Arsenal and United have launched their interest in the player, the defender has made it clear that he would like to move to the Premier League this summer with it being his dream move.

In a new report from Steve Bates of the Sunday People;

“Lisandro Martínez is ready to force his way out of Ajax to seal a move to Manchester United. He may even refuse to continue training if they don't reach an agreement with United.”

