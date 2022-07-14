Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Is A Done Deal | Erik Ten Hag's Second Signing

Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United is now being reported as a done deal, everything is said to be agreed with Ajax and the player and the Argentine becomes Erik Ten Hag's second signing.

Martinez will now become Ten Hag's second signing of his time at United, so far, following Tyrell Malacia to Old Trafford.

The Argentine was a key player in the Dutchman's title winning Ajax side last season, with the player being flexible in where he can play.

Despite being able to play centre half, left back and in defensive midfield, Ten Hag sees the player as a central defender.

Martinez is now set to follow his former boss to Old Trafford and reunite with Ten Hag at United ahead of the new campaign.

Everything surrounding the deal is now said to be complete, from a fee with Ajax to the personal terms with the player.

Firstly reported by UnitedMuppetiers who stated the deal was done, all the formalities surrounding the deal are completed.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has also reported "Told all now agreed on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United. Fee sorted with Ajax + personal terms finalised. Hope is he can join United for part of pre-season tour in Australia."

Martinez will now have a medical and an announcement will be made in due course.

