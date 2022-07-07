Report: Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United To Be Completed In The Coming Hours

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is set to complete a move to Manchester United in the coming hours following weeks of negotiations an Italian media outlet is reporting.

Martinez has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with United and Arsenal being scouted as the potential destinations for the player.

Erik Ten Hag used Martinez at Ajax last season - in a campaign that saw the club win the Dutch league title with Martinez being a key player in that squad.

Martinez has a price tag of around €50million placed on the players head by his current club, Ajax.

Ten Hag is keen to reunite with the player this summer as he looks to add Martinez to his new look United squad ahead of his first campaign as manager.

United were reported to be winning the race to sign the defender ahead of Arsenal due to the good relationship between United and Ajax and the players desire to reunite with his former manager.

According to Italian media outlet, TV Dello Sport;

“Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United will be completed in the coming hours.”

The report suggests that the deal could be completed as early as the coming hours with United set to release their home kit tomorrow and depart for their pre season tour.

