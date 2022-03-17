Report: Liverpool Are Interested in Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a summer move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has not found a consistent starting place in the United squad this season with Ralf Rangnick being left 'baffled' with the Englishmans poor form.

The winger is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time this season and has left the door open for his future.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to MEN via Sports Mole, Liverpool are said to be interested in Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports have linked Rashford to moves away from Old Trafford this summer with the likes of PSG and Barcelona also being fond admirers of the winger.

Sports Mole's report continues to suggest that despite the reports linking Rashford with a move away from United, the winger is looking at signing a new deal.

Rashford is a product of United's youth academy and the winger grew up a United supporter meaning the chances of him joining Liverpool would be very slim.