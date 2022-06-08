Report: Liverpool Have Agreed Personal Terms with Darwin Nunez With Manchester United Behind in the Race

Liverpool have now reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United target Darwin Nunez and are pushing ahead in the race to sign the striker according to a new report.

Liverpool have entered the late race to sign Nunez from Benfica and have reportedly leapfrogged ahead of both United and Atletico Madrid in the pursuit of the striker.

United have held a close interest in Nunez and have held talks with both the player and the club, however their rivals Liverpool now look set to push ahead in the deal.

Liverpool are said to be contacting Benfica with a verbal offer for Nunez and in the last hours have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player himself.

According to transfer market insider, Nicolo Schira;

“Darwin #Nunez has agreed personal terms with #Liverpool for a contract until 2027 (€8M/year). #Reds have overtaken #ManUnited and #AtleticoMadrid in the race to sign the striker. Offered €80M + bonuses. Talks ongoing with #Benfica to try to close the deal.”

In the tweeted update by the journalist, he states that Liverpool have overtaken United and are in talks with Benfica to try and close the deal.

United are still said to be in the race however a deal now looks more unlikely than it did.

