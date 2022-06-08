Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Have Agreed Personal Terms with Darwin Nunez With Manchester United Behind in the Race

Liverpool have now reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United target Darwin Nunez and are pushing ahead in the race to sign the striker according to a new report.

Liverpool have entered the late race to sign Nunez from Benfica and have reportedly leapfrogged ahead of both United and Atletico Madrid in the pursuit of the striker. 

United have held a close interest in Nunez and have held talks with both the player and the club, however their rivals Liverpool now look set to push ahead in the deal.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Liverpool are said to be contacting Benfica with a verbal offer for Nunez and in the last hours have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player himself. 

According to transfer market insider, Nicolo Schira;

“Darwin #Nunez has agreed personal terms with #Liverpool for a contract until 2027 (€8M/year). #Reds have overtaken #ManUnited and #AtleticoMadrid in the race to sign the striker. Offered €80M + bonuses. Talks ongoing with #Benfica to try to close the deal.”

In the tweeted update by the journalist, he states that Liverpool have overtaken United and are in talks with Benfica to try and close the deal.

United are still said to be in the race however a deal now looks more unlikely than it did.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Agreed Personal Terms with Darwin Nunez With Manchester United Behind in the Race

By Alex Wallace47 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Hails 'Machine' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James1 hour ago
nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Looking at Signing RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Claims Kalvin Phillips 'Wouldn't Get Game Time' For Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Bale
Transfers

Report: Gareth Bale Offered to a Number of Premier League Clubs Including Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Wants Liverpool Move Over Manchester United With Liverpool Readying Bid

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Louis Van Gaal
News

Louis Van Gaal Hints That Ed Woodward Was The Problem At Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Ibrahim Sangare
News

Report: Manchester United and Chelsea to Compete For PSV Star

By Rhys James6 hours ago