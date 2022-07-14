Report: Liverpool In Talks With Manchester United Target Antony

Liverpool could possibly look to hijack Manchester United's move for Ajax winger, Antony as United remain held up in the transfer saga surrounding Frenkie De Jong, claims a new report.

The Brazilian winger posses a lot of talent and is said to be one of Erik Ten Hag's priority targets this summer, alongside the Dutch midfielder.

United remain held up in the De Jong situation as they wait for a decision from the player meaning they are not pushing for the winger.

Liverpool could now prepared to jump into the saga in an attempt to hijack the deal and bring Antony to Anfield this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The winger is a left footed player that plays on the right side of the front three which would be a great addition for both United and Liverpool.

While the player would be a first team addition for United, Liverpool could also highly benefit from his services due to the departure of Sadio Mane.

Ajax however are looking for a hefty fee for the player, fees close to around £65million are being reported by various outlets.

According to Jorge Nicola via HITC "Liverpool have been speaking to Junior Pedroso – Antony’s agent – as well as Ajax, with the Reds looking to bring the South American to Anfield.

However, Ajax are demanding €80m (£68m) for their No.11 this summer."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon