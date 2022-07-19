Report: Liverpool Make Approach To Sign Manchester United Target Antony

Liverpool had reportedly scouted Antony as a possible attacking addition this summer and had even gone as far as to have opened possible talks with Ajax over a move for the player who remains as one of Manchester United’s top targets.

Antony is heavily admired by Erik Ten Hag and it is known that United have made offers to Ajax for the player who have stood firm on their high valuation of the player.

However, rivals Liverpool are now looking to make a move in an attempt to snatch the Brazilian out of the hands of United ahead of the new season.

Liverpool already won the race to sign Darwin Nunez who United were also looking at with the idea of signing this summer.

However with a number of senior attackers leaving Anfield this summer, there is no doubt that the Merseyside club could be looking to add to their attacking depth.

A new report from Football Insider has suggested that Liverpool could move for the player, saying “Liverpool have enquired about signing Ajax sensation Antony, sources have told Football Insider.

The Merseysiders have made contact with the Dutch giants this summer about a potential deal for the Brazil international winger.”

Antony moving to Liverpool would be a big blow to United and Ten Hag who have sought after signing the talent for some weeks.

