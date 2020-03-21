Stretford Paddock
Liverpool join United in race to sign Zakaria

Alex Turk

Manchester United have been linked with interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, but now could face serious competition from Liverpool.

Since the 23-year-old left BSC Young Boys for Germany in 2017, he's grown into one of the highest-rated defensive midfielders in the top-flight.

According to Bild, both teams have been courting Zakaria this season and would have to pay £45million to lure him away from the Bundesliga club.

However, the report claims he can see himself staying at Monchengladbach if they manage to secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

It's said that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also registered a strong interest, to make acquiring the Swiss star's services even more difficult.

Zakaria also has the ability to play in central defence, so his versatility could be one of the primary reasons for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's alleged interest.

He's still tied down to the same contract he signed when joining from his homeland three years ago which expires in 2022.

Despite the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, it's likely United will be looking to delve into the market for one or two more midfielders in the summer.

With Jack Grealish and James Maddison heavily linked, you've got to wonder whether a defensive-minded midfielder is actually in the club's transfer plans.

I think there should be; even though Nemanja Matic has recently extended his contract, that's most likely with the view of being a bit-part player next season and beyond.

United have midfielders capable of playing further back, but I feel signing someone like Zakaria - an all-out defence-focused star - would be a fantastic move.

Comments

