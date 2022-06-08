Liverpool On The Verge Of Breaking Transfer Record For Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is the striker in the eyes of several top clubs across Europe after the hype behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland's deals ended even before the start of this year's summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the Uruguayan striker's future. Liverpool are the latest club to join in the race to sign the poacher.

According to Dominic King of Daily Mail, the Merseyside Reds are prepared to smash their transfer record to sign the Benfica striker. Darwin Nunez's transfer this summer will be brokered by Jorge Mendes after formally announcing on social media that he will leave his services with current agent Edgardo Lasalvia.

Jorge Mendes represents a good number of Liverpool squad members which include Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, and more. Manchester United won't spend the amount that Liverpool are willing to put on the table for the striker.

As per the same report, the fee for Darwin Nunez could reach around £85million in the total package. Clarity is needed regarding the asking bonuses while discussing terms with Benfica and the player.

Another important point to understand is that Liverpool's Sporting Director Julian Ward has been going through exploratory discussions with Benfica. The Uruguayan striker is keen to join the Anfield-based club and this could potentially dagger the hopes of every Manchester United supporter who expected a move this summer.

A breakthrough could happen in Liverpool's favour if things move smoothly from their end.

