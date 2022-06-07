Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Bidding War with Manchester United for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are reportedly not going to enter a bidding war with Manchester United over the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.

United and Liverpool are said to be both interested in Nunez this summer with the clubs looking to replace the likes of Edinson Cavani and Sadio Mane respectively.

United however seem to be ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of the striker with the Red Devils and Newcastle United both reportedly sending bids to Benfica for the striker on Tuesday.

Erik Ten Hag is said to have Nunez listed as one of the priority targets that he would like to sign this summer.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

With United and Liverpool set to battle for the signing of the Uruguayan international, a new report has suggested that United may have an advantage in the deal.

According to David Lynch, a freelance journalist that primarily focuses on Liverpool has said;

"Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez."

United are in the market to add an out and out number nine to their attack to allow a better flow going forward surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo next season under Ten Hag.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Bidding War with Manchester United for Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace43 seconds ago
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Moving for Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni

By Alex Wallace17 minutes ago
Maguire cover
Match Day

Germany vs England: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Maguire cover
Articles

Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Pictured At The Manchesterplatz In Munich Sunday Evening

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
imago1007049676h
Transfers

Manchester United Women Enter Race For Canadian Winger Adriana Leon

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Nunez
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Backs Darwin Nunez to Choose Anfield Over Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Demiral
Quotes

Atalanta Defender Merih Demiral Says Playing at Old Trafford Against Manchester United Was a Dream Come True

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Darwin Nunez

By Rhys James4 hours ago