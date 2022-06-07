Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Bidding War with Manchester United for Darwin Nunez
Liverpool are reportedly not going to enter a bidding war with Manchester United over the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.
United and Liverpool are said to be both interested in Nunez this summer with the clubs looking to replace the likes of Edinson Cavani and Sadio Mane respectively.
United however seem to be ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of the striker with the Red Devils and Newcastle United both reportedly sending bids to Benfica for the striker on Tuesday.
Erik Ten Hag is said to have Nunez listed as one of the priority targets that he would like to sign this summer.
With United and Liverpool set to battle for the signing of the Uruguayan international, a new report has suggested that United may have an advantage in the deal.
According to David Lynch, a freelance journalist that primarily focuses on Liverpool has said;
"Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez."
United are in the market to add an out and out number nine to their attack to allow a better flow going forward surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo next season under Ten Hag.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon