Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

According to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, Manchester United failed in their pursuit of Rayan Cherki last summer.

Cherki is considered as one of the brightest prospects in European football amidst a breakthrough season at Lyon.

Aged just 16, he signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 club in July 2019, despite being hunted down by two of the world's biggest clubs in United and Real Madrid.

Speaking to Telefoot, Aulas revealed Lyon fought off heavyweight interest to retain Cherki's services:

“He’s undoubtedly a player who will go to the highest level. That’s why we did everything we could to sign him. The two clubs that were interested when we won his faith were Real Madrid and Manchester United. We want him to succeed with Lyon. We want to support him and that’s why we’re trying to move his career on. In years to come, we want him to become not only a leader for our attack, but a leader from the academy.”

During what was a disappointing 2019/20 campaign for Lyon, Cherki pounced onto the stage with three goals and two assists in 12 appearances.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, he's also capable of playing on either flank and is being heavily touted to play a major role in Lyon's 2020/21 season.

United have been targeting young talent on a wider scale since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, so it isn't surprising there was interest in Cherki.

Maybe he's a player to seriously keep an eye on in the near future.

