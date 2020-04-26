Maddison confirms he wants to stay at Leicester

James Maddison has reiterated his desire to stay at Leicester City this summer, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

United have been linked to both Maddison and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, however interest in the latter has seemingly heated up over the last few months.

The Reds have been touted to have a 'really good chance' of securing Grealish's services this summer, with it now looking like Leicester's no. 10 will remain at the club.

Speaking with a Leicester fan on BT Sport, Maddison was asked whether he was staying at the King Power Stadium and gave a resounding answer:

"Of course I am [staying]. It was one of the best decisions I've made, coming here. I love it"

Maddison confirming his intention to stay at Leicester all-but ends the chances of him arriving at Old Trafford anytime soon, but it's very unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants both Maddison and Grealish.

In a relegation-threatened team in Villa, the 24-year-old playmaker has arguably had a more impressive individual season, probably influencing United's decision to prioritise him.

Grealish could also present better value though, with the Reds potentially not having to cough up £50million to sign him if Villa go back down to the Championship.

It's not a surprising revelation, but Maddison's stance should make United's decision to pursue Grealish easier.

I'd be very surprised if Grealish wasn't a United player next season.

