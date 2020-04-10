Stretford Paddock
Maddison United's second-choice playmaker target behind Grealish

Alex Turk

It's expected to be a busy transfer window for Manchester United once the season finally comes to a conclusion, with a new playmaker said to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

United have severely lacked creativity from midfield this season with Paul Pogba absent for the vast majority through injury.

Although things have improved in that aspect following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, there is still a need for quality in-depth and two players, in particular, have been linked with arrivals this year.

Jack Grealish and James Maddison have had notably impressive seasons for varying reasons, which has led to further links with a move to Old Trafford.

It's widely believed that United are expected to opt for Grealish from Aston Villa at the end of the campaign though, and a well-tied United journalist has followed up the speculation.

According to Andy Mitten (The Athletic, United We Stand and more), the Reds are interested in Maddison, however, see the Leicester midfielder as a back-up option to Grealish.

The Villa captain has been directly involved in 13 goals in 26 Premier League games this season and scored a stunning strike to earn the relegation-threatened side a point at United earlier in the season.

It will interesting to see if Grealish's recent off-field antics will have an effect on his chances of a dream move later this year, but it seems like he's still set to become a Red.

They're certainly not two bad options to have!

