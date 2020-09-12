SI.com
£7.5m-rated Manchester United defender tipped to join Chris Smalling in Italy

Alex Turk

If you were discussing the most likely Manchester United players to be leaving the club before the transfer window opened, Marcos Rojo would certainly be near the top.

Rojo hasn't featured for United since coming off the bench to play one minute in the 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in November.

He was sent on loan to Estudiantes in his homeland Argentina, which all-but-confirmed his time at the club is coming to an end.

There's been a bizarre lack of talk regarding the 30-year-old's potential exit throughout the window so far though, with departures a rarity so far.

However, latest reports suggest he's still very much expected to leave United this 'summer'.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast, the Reds value Rojo at an affordable £7.5 million.

Castles claims the Argentine's most likely destination is Italy, due to the nation's clubs having tax breaks for overseas players' salaries.

The report states that there could be interest in his services from Serie A giants Napoli, who could be on the verge of losing Kalidou Koulibaly.

I'm sure many United fans will agree when I say the sooner the club can offload Rojo, the better.

Not only is he below the standard of centre-back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to push forward, but it's pretty clear he sees his future elsewhere too.

Hopefully, a deal can be struck sooner rather than later.

