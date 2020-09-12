SI.com
Manchester United reject transfer approach for wantaway defender

Alex Turk

Alexis Sanchez is the only major Manchester United departure so far this 'summer', but that's likely to change before next month's transfer deadline.

Prior to the window, somewhat of an exodus was expected in the first team, however, the Chilean's permanent move to Inter Milan remains the sole piece of business in that sense.

Speculation has still be rife though, with Chris Smalling thought to be on the verge of joining Alexis is making his tenure in Italy, with AS Roma, permanent.

Another player supposedly out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans is Diogo Dalot, who has fallen out of favour since Brandon Williams' first-team breakthrough and Timothy Fosu-Mensah's return to fitness.

Based on the latest reports, United are willing to offload the 21-year-old full-back and the feeling is seemingly mutual.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast, Dalot is not happy with his situation at Old Trafford and wants to leave.

However, it's said that he doesn't yet have permission to do so and United have already rejected an approach for his services.

Castles claims LOSC Lille approached the Reds to buy him and include a hefty sell-on percentage, but the Ligue 1 side were turned away.

The report states that United value Dalot at €22 million and have received a number of approaches on top of Lille.

As it stands though, the Portuguese starlet is staying in Manchester.

