Manchester City Agree Deal to Sign Erling Haaland this Summer Amid Interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland is one of the most sought after talents in Europe with the striker being a target for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

City have reportedly discussed personal terms and even the full structure of the deal to complete this summer.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to Jack Gaughan and Craig Hope from the Daily Mail, "Manchester City have a deal in place to complete the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland."

They continue with "personal terms have been discussed and the framework of Haaland's transfer is ready to be signed off by Manchester City officials. The £63M release clause, agent fees, plus a signing-on bonus, are likely to take the total outlay towards £100M."

This will come as a big blow to all clubs who were chasing the strikers signature, more so United as they will see Haaland join their closest rivals.

