Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City and Liverpool Could be Destinations for Matthijs de Ligt as Manchester United Make Contact

Manchester City and Liverpool could be potential destinations for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer as Manchester United make contact for the Dutch international, according to reports.

United had been linked with a move for De Ligt in recent weeks as Erik Ten Hag is still known to be a fan of the central defender since his time at Ajax.

De Ligt however, was not keen on a move to United and has other ideas for the season ahead.

United's rivals, Liverpool and City are now being named as potential destinations for De Ligt this summer.

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

According to a new report from an Italian based media outlet Calcio Mercato;

"Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City are named as potential destinations for De Ligt who is not accepting Juve’s wage cut — #MUFC made contact for his signing, but did not want to guarantee him a €12 million salary."

United made contact for De Ligt, however did not want to pay the players extensive salary according to the report.

Ten Hag is looking to overhaul United's defence this summer and has targeted moves for both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres as central defensive targets in the window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City and Liverpool Could be Destinations for Matthijs de Ligt as Manchester United Make Contact

By Alex Wallace39 seconds ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has His Credentials Questioned As Ex-Liverpool Player Suggests Utd Should Have Looked Elsewhere

By Melissa Edwards20 minutes ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are on the Trail of Dutch Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace20 minutes ago
Eriksen
News

Report: Manchester United Scouts are Watching Christian Eriksen During Austria v Denmark

By Alex Wallace46 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

Watch: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals Scored For Portugal In Their UEFA Nations League Fixture Against Switzerland

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Media

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On Winning Sir Matt Busby POTY Award & Goal Of The Season For 2021/2022 Campaign

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Have Not Received an Official Offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong Yet

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Newcastle United are in Discussion with Dean Henderson's Agents Over a Move from Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago