Report: Manchester City Interested in Paul Pogba as Midfielder 'Would not Rule out Move'

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing out of contract Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer as the Frenchman fails to rule out move.

Pogba has been linked with moves away to a number of clubs this summer including the likes of Juventus, PSG and more.

The Frenchman is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer with there being no plan to renew his contract.

Pogba has now reportedly been offered to City with United's rival said to be interested in the midfielder.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, "Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba."

"Early indications suggest Paul Pogba would not immediately dismiss the prospect of joining City and would consider the option."

It's unknown at this stage whether a deal for Pogba to join City is an achievable thing this summer with a high number of clubs interested in the midfielder.

It's understood that wherever Pogba goes he will have to take a wage cut.

