Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star Paul Pogba for Free

Manchester City have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Paul Pogba for free from Manchester United after being offered the midfielder by his agent.

City are closing in on the signing of wonderkid striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's agent is Mino Raiola who is also the agent of Pogba.

Raiola reportedly offered City the chance to sign Pogba for free during the negotiations for the transfer of Haaland.

Pogba was also said to be open to the idea of joining City to work with Pep Guardiola but City have turned down Pogba.

Pogba

Pogba had been linked to City in years gone by but evidently stayed at United where he has now run down his current contract.

According to the Daily Star, Guardiola and City have rejected Pogba's possible move to the club during negotiations and therefor Pogba will not be joining United's rivals this summer.

Pogba is said to be wanted by a number of clubs this summer including PSG and former club Juventus.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star Paul Pogba for Free

By Alex Wallace42 seconds ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Frenkie de Jong This Summer

By Alex Wallace27 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Makes Interesting Decision On His New Home Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

Manchester United Right-back Diogo Dalot Refuses to Give Up on Champions League Football

By Rhys James7 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United’s Top Priority is a Right Sided Attacker, Ajax Winger Antony Outlined as Main Target

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Will Attempt to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United this Summer

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Paul Scholes Reveals Chat With Jesse Lingard About 'Disaster' Manchester United Dressing Room

By Rhys JamesApr 23, 2022
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

Scott Mctominay Admits 'Player, Staff and Higher Up' Problems Following Manchester United's Defeat to Arsenal

By Rhys JamesApr 23, 2022