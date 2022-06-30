Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Set To Move For Matthijs de Ligt | Previously Linked With Manchester United

Manchester United's close rivals, Manchester City are reportedly set to make a move for previously linked United target, Matthijs de Ligt this summer according to a new report from Italy.

United are in the market for defensive targets this summer, de Ligt has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford and is liked by former manager, Erik Ten Hag.

De Ligt however would cost a high fee and is most likely out of United's reach but seems to be a possible target for City.

City have spent past transfer windows improving their backline and the addition of de Ligt would only take that to another level.

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

The Dutch international defender was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford a few summers ago before moving to Juventus from Ajax.

However, De Ligt could leave Juventus this summer and has been linked with moves to both City and Chelsea in this window.

According to a report from Italian media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport,  Juventus possibly expect City to make a move for the defender this summer.

"Juventus are ‘confident’ that Manchester City will move for Matthijs de Ligt this summer."

The move for De Ligt would only push City ahead of United in terms of real quality, as hard as that is to take.

