Manchester City Step Up Interest In Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips will be leaving Leeds United if the Yorkshire-based club gets relegated from the Premier League at the end of this campaign.
The English midfielder has impressed various clubs in search of a new central midfielder with energy and tactical intelligence. Former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa molded Kalvin Phillips into the powerful footballer that he is right now.
The Englishman of Jamaican origin comes from a family of hardcore Leeds fans. Publicly, the player has denied that he'll leave the club this summer.
According to David McDonnell of Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola has put the Leeds midfielder as the new name on his list of midfield targets with the departures of Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan kept in the Spaniard's mind.
As per the same report, the Sky Blues have sent scouts to watch Kalvin Phillips several times this season, with the 26-year-old certain to be available if Leeds get relegated on Sunday. Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain has accepted that prime target Declan Rice is unattainable this summer.
Manchester United will face immense competition from their neighbours for the Leeds midfielder's signature, especially with the cold-blooded rivalry existing between the White Roses and the Red Devils.
