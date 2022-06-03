Report: Manchester United Have Accelerated Talks to Sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

Manchester United have now reportedly accelerated their talks in their continuing attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer according to a new report.

A lot of reports surrounding De Jong have surfaced over the last few days with many outlets highlighting that De Jong could be being pushed out of Barcelona by the clubs hierarchy.

De Jong had stated his intent to stay at the Spanish giants this summer however it looks more likely that Barcelona could force the sale of the Dutchman to support their financial difficulties at the club.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

United are the team that are pressing to sign De Jong with Erik Ten Hag spearheading the process as he sees the midfielder as a priority signing.

According to a new report from TalkSport “Manchester United have accelerated talks to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.”

United are in talks with both Barcelona and De Jong as there are a number of elements needed to complete the deal.

United must agree on a fee with Barcelona which is understood could be in the region of around £75million.

United and Ten Hag also have to persuade De Jong to join the club and project that Ten Hag is starting at Old Trafford this summer.

