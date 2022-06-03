Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Have Accelerated Talks to Sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

Manchester United have now reportedly accelerated their talks in their continuing attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer according to a new report.

A lot of reports surrounding De Jong have surfaced over the last few days with many outlets highlighting that De Jong could be being pushed out of Barcelona by the clubs hierarchy.

De Jong had stated his intent to stay at the Spanish giants this summer however it looks more likely that Barcelona could force the sale of the Dutchman to support their financial difficulties at the club. 

De Jong 2

United are the team that are pressing to sign De Jong with Erik Ten Hag spearheading the process as he sees the midfielder as a priority signing. 

According to a new report from TalkSport “Manchester United have accelerated talks to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.”

United are in talks with both Barcelona and De Jong as there are a number of elements needed to complete the deal.

United must agree on a fee with Barcelona which is understood could be in the region of around £75million.

United and Ten Hag also have to persuade De Jong to join the club and project that Ten Hag is starting at Old Trafford this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Accelerated Talks to Sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona

By Alex Wallace9 minutes ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba to Juventus is a Done Deal

By Alex Wallace21 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Phil Jones Could Stay at Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace51 minutes ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Analysis: A Closer look at Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong.

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
imago1012196871h
News

David De Gea Wins Player’s Player of The Year.

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Danjuma pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United handed Arnaut Danjuma Boost this Summer.

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Eric Bailly
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Transfer Decision on Centre-Back Duo

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Report: Manchester United Tell La Liga Club Diogo Dalot is Not For Sale, But Teammate is

By Rhys James3 hours ago