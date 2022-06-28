Report: Manchester United Accept Fulham Offer For Andreas Pereira

Manchester United are working on a number of outgoings this summer as now reportedly, Andreas Pereira will leave United following the clubs acceptance of Fulham’s offer for the player, according to a new report.

United have been actively attempting to sell Pereira for a number of seasons with the most recent attempt of selling him falling through.

The player was set to return to pre season training with United however Fulham who have been newly promoted to the Premier League had submitted an offer to buy the midfielder.

Fulham had offered United a fee of around £8.6million to purchase the player and following a verbal agreement the player was allowed to talk to the club.

United will be looking to raise funds this summer to allow them to spend more money in an important transfer window for the club.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of his first campaign as manager.

According to the recently reliable Twitter user known as Zeeshanxz;

“Andreas Pereira has officially left the club as Manchester United accept the offer from Fulham.”

He states that United have accepted the bid from Fulham for Pereira which would see him depart the club after a number of years spent at Old Trafford without even getting a run of games.

