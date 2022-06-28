Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Accept Fulham Offer For Andreas Pereira

Manchester United are working on a number of outgoings this summer as now reportedly, Andreas Pereira will leave United following the clubs acceptance of Fulham’s offer for the player, according to a new report.

United have been actively attempting to sell Pereira for a number of seasons with the most recent attempt of selling him falling through. 

The player was set to return to pre season training with United however Fulham who have been newly promoted to the Premier League had submitted an offer to buy the midfielder. 

Fulham had offered United a fee of around £8.6million to purchase the player and following a verbal agreement the player was allowed to talk to the club.

Andreas Pereira

United will be looking to raise funds this summer to allow them to spend more money in an important transfer window for the club.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of his first campaign as manager. 

According to the recently reliable Twitter user known as Zeeshanxz;

“Andreas Pereira has officially left the club as Manchester United accept the offer from Fulham.”

He states that United have accepted the bid from Fulham for Pereira which would see him depart the club after a number of years spent at Old Trafford without even getting a run of games. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Accept Fulham Offer For Andreas Pereira

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Keen On Signing Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan - Erik Ten Hag's Side Ready To Make A Bid For The Dutchman

By Saul Escudero53 minutes ago
Malacia
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Seal £14million Deal To Sign Tyrell Malacia From Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Ex Chelsea Star Explains Why Chelsea Should Go All In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James1 hour ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Tyrell Malacia To Lyon Deal

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Bayern Munich And Germany Forward Serge Gnabry

By Rhys James2 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Reach Agreement On €65million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Negotiating Salary With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago