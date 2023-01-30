Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Young Attacker

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign a new young attacker for the clubs Academy setup over the weekend. United are constantly looking at young talent to bring in to and develop at the club.

Over the summer, United brought in David Hughes for the clubs Academy setup. Hughes, formerly of Cardiff City has used his knowledge of the Welsh clubs talent to bring in a new player.

There is plenty of talent emerging in the home nations with Wales seeing a bright emergence over the last few years. The country qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years last year.

IMAGO / PA Images

Leading legend, Gareth Bale retired from football just some weeks ago following his appearance on the World stage in Qatar. Now, many players emerging in Wales will want to follow in his foot steps.

David Ornstein reported in an exclusive news post on Monday morning that United had agreed a deal to sign top Cardiff City talent Gabriele Biancheri. Biancheri is a young attacker who will sign a scholar deal as he signs with the club at 16 years old.

Ornstein reported; "Man Utd set to sign top prospect Gabriele Biancheri from Cardiff City. 16yo Wales youth international did medical over weekend + will sign scholar forms before moving to long-term pro deal when turns 17 in September."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon