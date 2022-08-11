Manchester United Agree Ethan Laird Loan Deal With Championship Side As Watford Deal Collapses

Manchester United have agreed on a deal with a Championship side to loan out Ethan Laird as the deal with Watford has collapsed, according to a report.

A host of players have left Old Trafford this summer but the defensive department has only become more stacked and it means that some players will have to make way.



The situation at right-back is an interesting one with Diogo Dalot acting as the first choice ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Laird is also in the mix, having surprisingly played ahead of the 24-year-old Englishman at times during pre-season.

Despite this, it would seem that the youngster is still viewed as a player who is not ready to play regularly for the club yet, as it looks like he will be going out on loan.

The Telegraph have reported that The Red Devils have agreed on a season-long loan deal with Championship side Queens Park Rangers for Ethan Laird. This comes after a previously reported deal with Watford has allegedly collapsed.

The 21-year-old received the majority of his game-time at Swansea City last season, also in the second division, playing 21 games for them overall.

After becoming an important player for the Welsh side, he then was switched to Bournemouth - where he picked up an injury. This meant he only made six appearances for Scott Parker's Cherries.

