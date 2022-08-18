Report: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Casemiro
Manchester United have now reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid midfielder and Brazilian international, Casemiro of a new report is to be believed, the player would receive a large wage increase.
Casemiro links have been fierce over the past few days with many new stories emerging about the possibility of the player joining United.
United would be keen for the Brazilian to sign for the club before tomorrows midday deadline to be able to play against rivals, Liverpool on Monday.
However, that seems unlikely as the clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the player with many other logistics still to be sorted before a deal can be completed.
The Brazilian midfielder is said to be open to a move and wants a new challenge having won so much at Real Madrid in the past few years.
Casemiro is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world and United’s plan to lure him to Old Trafford would be to offer him a much improved contract.
According to transfer market expert and renowned Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira;
“Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Manchester United for a contract until 2026 (€18M/year).”
The signing of Casemiro would fill a much needed hole in United’s midfield this season.
