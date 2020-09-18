SI.com
Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Alex Turk

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with FC Porto defender Alex Telles ahead of a potential transfer in the "coming days."

The 27-year-old left-back caught the eye with his goal-contributing exploits in Liga NOS last season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been hoping to bring in competition for Luke Shaw this 'summer', but to no avail so far.

United were in talks to sign Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon but refused to include a buy-back clause in his contract, prompting his imminent move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It seems like the club have found their alternative though, with Telles said to be included in a list of three potential targets.

Mohamed Bouhafsi broke the news this evening, reporting that United have agreed a five-year contract with the Brazilian star and are now hoping to settle on a fee.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the report, claiming United want to sign a left-back in the coming days are are now in negotiations over the transfer.

Interestingly, Romano seemed fairly confident earlier in the day when stating that a left-back and winger will arrive at Old Trafford in the current transfer window.

Of course, a right-winger is more of a priority - specifically Jadon Sancho - but it's said that Telles could be available for just €20 million (£18m).

If that's the case, United would be completing another shrewd piece of business in a 'summer' window full of frustration so far.

