Manchester United Already Lining Up Move For Star Striker

Signing a striker in the summer transfer window will be a matter of urgency for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag will want to add a prolific forward to the squad.

It seems, in some ways that a striker is the only thing missing when it comes to United’s squad at the current moment. With Anthony Martial’s fitness worries - United added Wout Weghorst to the squad in January on loan.

The tall Dutch striker is a short term fix for what is a long term issue. A goalscoring striker is key to a winning team at the top levels of modern football.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ten Hag is keen to bring a new and natural number nine to Old Trafford in the summer - hopefully under new ownership. United are in the process of being sold by the Glazers.

However, the striker market is limited for all and player prices will be sky high due to the elite level demand. One player United have looked at is Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

A new report has claimed that United are already lining up to sign the Nigerian international. It comes from Il Mattino via Sport Witness, they say;

“Manchester United are already lining up to sign Victor Osimhen, with many intermediaries already at work to bring him to the Premier League after this season.”

The striker has scored 12 goals and registered 3 assists in 12 games in Serie A this season. The player has been key to Napoli’s fine form and lead at the top of the table.

