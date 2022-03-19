Manchester United Among The Clubs Interested In €75m Valued Benfica Forward

Manchester United are among a host of clubs said to be interested in a summer move for Portuguese side Benfica's highly-rated South American forward, Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker has been in excellent form this season, scoring 26 goals for his club in 33 appearances so far this season.

The forward was the subject of a bid from Premier League outfit West Ham in January, but it was turned out by the Portuguese big boys.

Nunez, who won the Man of the Match award in Benfica's Champions League round of 16 tie win against Ajax, has been linked with a summer move to a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

According to journalist Matte Moretto, the young striker is in demand in the transfer market, and many clubs are interested.

Although there are no offers yet for the 22-year-old, a number of clubs including Manchester United are reported to be interested in it.

Benfica, for their part, will be looking for an offer of at least €75m in order to sell their star striker.

Other clubs like Arsenal and Atletico Madrid's names too have been mentioned with respect to their interest in the Liga Nos striker.

