Report: Manchester United Amongst A Number Of Teams Interested In Aston Villa Youngster Carney Chukwuemeka

Manchester United are reportedly one name amongst a host of European giants said to be interested in signing Aston Villa young talent Carney Chukwuemeka, according to a new report.

United are working on new signings to improve their squad ahead of the new 22/23 season after a disappointing previous campaign.

However, United will tend to keep eyes on players that could be useful in the future, talents that could be perfect for their squad in years to come.

With the imminent arrival Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford and already having the likes of Bruno Fernandes at the club, any incomings in that department would most likely be for the future.

christian eriksen

United's name has been thrown in amongst a host of other European sides as clubs who are said to be interested in a young Premier League starlet.

According to a new report from TalkSport, United, alongside other clubs are said to be interested in signing Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka.

The report says "Aston Villa have put a £20m price tag on midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. Barcelona are leading the race to sign him, and he's also admired by Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested."

The price tag would most likely be one that would price United out of a move this summer as they look to rebuild in key positions.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

imago1012112907h
