Manchester United And Ajax Reach Agreement On Antony Fee

Manchester United and Ajax have finally come together in negotiations and have reached an agreement on the outline for the fee and structure of Antony’s transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

United and new manager Erik Ten Hag have been all over the transfer for Antony all summer, however United have left it late and faced complications on the deal.

The United negotiators have left it late in their pursuit of Antony and have evidently paid the price - a much higher price than they should have.

It was known at the start of the window that Ten Hag wanted Antony this summer, however the deal now only looks set to close around five days before the window closes.

Ajax had rejected a proposal from United that was worth around €90million just days ago, however the two clubs have closed their differences in the deal.

The Dutch champions have been more than reluctant to sell the player this summer, however with the players desire to leave the club, a transfer was likely.

Now according to reliable Ajax correspondent and reporter, Mike Verweij, the clubs have an agreement on the fee for the deal.

“Ajax and Manchester United have agreed on the outline of Antony's transfer fee: towards 100 million euros.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon