Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

Manchester United and Arsenal could be set to battle it out to sign Leicester City midfielder for £25million according to reports.

United will be looking to strengthen their midfield this summer under their new manager, that is set to be Erik Ten Hag.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders already, ahead of the summer with the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellinghan and more all being amongst the names. 

However, Arsenal will also be looking to strengthen in the same position and could be set to also pursue the Belgian midfielder. 

Tielemans

According to a new report from CBS reported Ben Jacobs, Tielemans is valued at around £25million by Leicester. 

Despite being rated so highly in the Premier League this fee seems a lot lower than some would think.

Tielemans does not have a prolonged period of time left on his current contract at ‘the Foxes’ and could move this summer with it being the last chance for the club to cash in.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Tielemans
Transfers

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Fernandes
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

By Kaustubh Pandey17 minutes ago
Goodison Park
Match Day

Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
imago1010992281h
News

Manchester United's Move for Premier League Midfielder Deemed Unlikely by Journalist

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Ahead of Other European Sides in Chase of Serie A Superstar

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Varane
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani Will Miss the Everton Game

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
luke shaw
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Want to Extend Luke Shaw's Contract

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Train With Manchester United Teammates Ahead of Everton Clash

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago