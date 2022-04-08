Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

Manchester United and Arsenal could be set to battle it out to sign Leicester City midfielder for £25million according to reports.

United will be looking to strengthen their midfield this summer under their new manager, that is set to be Erik Ten Hag.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders already, ahead of the summer with the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellinghan and more all being amongst the names.

However, Arsenal will also be looking to strengthen in the same position and could be set to also pursue the Belgian midfielder.

According to a new report from CBS reported Ben Jacobs, Tielemans is valued at around £25million by Leicester.

Despite being rated so highly in the Premier League this fee seems a lot lower than some would think.

Tielemans does not have a prolonged period of time left on his current contract at ‘the Foxes’ and could move this summer with it being the last chance for the club to cash in.

