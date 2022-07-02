Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Contact Paulo Dybala’s Agent

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly contacted the agent of new free agent Paulo Dybala who has recently left Juventus ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to a new report.

United and Arsenal are both set to be in the market for a number of players that can improve their squads ahead of the new season.

Both clubs have been working on deals in the transfer market and are already in a transfer battle to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez with both sides setting up offers for the player.

The clubs could now be set to battle it out for another signing this summer and could go toe to toe for the signing of free agent, Dybala.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Argentine left Juventus as a free agent at the end of last season and is still on the lookout for a new club ahead of a fresh campaign.

The attacking player who can play as a nine, on the right side of the wing and as a central attacking midfielder.

However, both Premier League clubs will face direct competition from Inter who seem to already be ahead in the race to sign the player.

A new report from FC Inter News via The Peoples Person, states;

“The Old Trafford outfit have phoned the Argentina international’s representative and have asked to be kept abreast of Dybala’s summer plans in a bid to gauge his interest in a move to the Premier League.

The in-demand star has other suitors after his signature as well with Inter Milan thought to be in pole position and with Arsenal also looking at striking a deal. Inter’s financial issues might open the door for United if they push for his signature.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon