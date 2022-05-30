Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Interested in Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz
According to a new report Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Napoli and Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
United and Arsenal are now reportedly both said to be 'in for' Ruiz of Napoli according to newly emerged reports.
The 26 year old has reportedly put the two Premier League sides on 'red alert' following his latest contract decision.
The Spanish midfielder has been a regular in the Napoli side for a number of years and has picked up a number of caps for the Spanish national team in that time.
Now according to a new report from Rai Sport via Sport Witness, "Manchester United and Arsenal are in for Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz. He is valued at €30million."
United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window as the club looks to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon