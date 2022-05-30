Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Interested in Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz

According to a new report Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Napoli and Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

United and Arsenal are now reportedly both said to be 'in for' Ruiz of Napoli according to newly emerged reports.

The 26 year old has reportedly put the two Premier League sides on 'red alert' following his latest contract decision. 

The Spanish midfielder has been a regular in the Napoli side for a number of years and has picked up a number of caps for the Spanish national team in that time.

Fabian Ruiz

Now according to a new report from Rai Sport via Sport Witness, "Manchester United and Arsenal are in for Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz. He is valued at €30million."

United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window as the club looks to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Interested in Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Initial Talks With Ajax for Jurrien Timber

By Alex Wallace21 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Darwin Nunez is Exploring Possibilities and a Deal Could Take Some Time Amid Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Frenkie De Jong is Desperate for UEFA Champions League Football Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Exclusives

Report: Forward Darwin Nunez Extremely Close To Signing For Manchester United Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Christopher Nkunku Provides Update on his Future Amid Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool Links

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago