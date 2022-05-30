Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Interested in Napoli Midfielder Fabian Ruiz

According to a new report Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Napoli and Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

United and Arsenal are now reportedly both said to be 'in for' Ruiz of Napoli according to newly emerged reports.

The 26 year old has reportedly put the two Premier League sides on 'red alert' following his latest contract decision.

The Spanish midfielder has been a regular in the Napoli side for a number of years and has picked up a number of caps for the Spanish national team in that time.

Now according to a new report from Rai Sport via Sport Witness, "Manchester United and Arsenal are in for Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz. He is valued at €30million."

United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window as the club looks to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

