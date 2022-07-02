Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Set To Battle Over Signing Serge Gnabry

Manchester United and Arsenal are already locking horns in a transfer battle as they compete to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, however they could also be set to battle it out for Bayern Munich winger, Serge Gnabry according to a report.

The Premier League rivals are lodged in a transfer battle to sign Martinez from Ajax with both sides confident the player will move to the English top flight however his final destination is unclear at this stage. 

United have an added advantage in the battle as they are now managed by Erik Ten Hag - the former boss of Martinez during his time at Ajax.

However neither side seems to be backing down yet and the rivals could now be set for another transfer war.

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry is a name that has been reported as a possible target for a number of clubs over the past weeks as the German winger looks to possibly exit Bayern Munich.

According to a report from the Daily Star, the ex Arsenal man could be up for grabs for around £40million, stating;

“The Bayern Munich forward, 26, is up for grabs - at a cut-price £40m - as the Bundesliga champions want to cash in on him this summer rather then lose him for nothing this time next year. Ex-Arsenal starlet Gnabry has 12 months left on his Bayern deal - and has rejected a new £220,000-a-week offer to extend his stay.”

“The Premier League elite have all been informed of Gnabry’s availability - but it is United and Arsenal showing the most interest.”

