Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Show Interest in Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly two names among a host of clubs that have shown interest in Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin according to a report.
United and Arsenal had also reportedly shown an interest in Everton striker Richarlison with the Brazilian content on leaving Everton this summer.
New reports are suggesting that both United and Arsenal could be two clubs amongst a host of names that are now interested in Calvert-Lewin.
United are weighing up options and are preparing to sign a new striker this summer.
According to a newly published report from David Maddock "Manchester United and Arsenal are among teams who have expressed an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Everton are braced for offers. The striker is understood to be open to a move away."
United are currently in negotiations to attempt to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer but are known to have other options should that transfer be unsuccessful.
