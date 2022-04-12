Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Target Victor Osimhen Unlikely to Leave Napoli

Manchester United and Arsenal striker target Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli this summer according to a report.

United and Arsenal are both looking for a new attacking option to bolster their squads with the two Premier League sides being interested in Napoli striker, Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been in top form for the Italian side this season.

Reports had emerged in the past weeks that United were lining up a sensational offer for the striker with Arsenal monitoring the situation.

According to TEAMtalk, “Victor Osimhen is very unlikely to leave Napoli in the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.”

The report from TEAMtalk continued with, “There are no problems, Victor has already proved his close bond with this club.

“I don’t want to waste time talking about this, the situation is ridiculous. Just move on and talk about football.”

It seems likely that United and Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere for their next permanent striker.

