Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Told it Will Cost £42million to Sign Ruben Neves From Wolves This Summer

Manchester United and Arsenal are the two clubs currently monitoring Ruben Neves from Wolves and have been told it will cost £42million to sign him this summer, according to reports.

United were heavily linked to Neves last summer with a lot of reports suggesting United would have signed the midfielder.

Neves remained at Wolves and is once again being linked with a move away from the club.

neves

According to AS in Spain via Sport Witness, Neves is of interest to both United and Arsenal ahead of the summer window.

The Premier League giants have been told it will take at least £40million to sign the midfielder this summer.

United will be looking for a Paul Pogba replacement should the Frenchman leave the club.

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their midfield options after an impressive season so far under Mikel Arteta.

If both sides do consider moving for Neves then they will both have to prepare some big money offers to tempt Wolves into a sale.

