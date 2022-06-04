Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona are Very Close to Reaching an Agreement for Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly very close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer with United eager to complete a deal sooner rather than later according to a new report.

United and new boss Erik Ten Hag are prioritising the signing of De Jong as Ten Hag wants the midfielder to be the new face of the rebuilding project at Old Trafford. 

De Jong was reluctant to move to United at first however, recent actions and comments by the Barca hierarchy may have prompted him into changing his mind. 

De Jong

According to a new report from Diario Sport “Manchester United and Barcelona are very close to reaching an agreement for Frenkie de Jong, close to €80m.”

The report goes on to say that “Manchester United would give Frenkie de Jong more money than he earns at Barcelona. He would be at the centre of a project which looks very good.”

United understand Barcelona’s financial difficulties and are said to be up for playing hardball with the Spanish giants over a fee due to Ten Hag’s desire to sign the player. 

United have also reportedly set a deadline of mid June to wrap the deal up by. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona are Very Close to Reaching an Agreement for Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallacejust now
Bachmann cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Backup Goalkeeper Target Responds to Transfer Rumours

By Alex Caddick10 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo indicates his future may be at Old Trafford

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Manchester United Player of the Year Award

By Rhys James2 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Report: Southampton Is Interested In Signing Manchester United Loanee Midfielder James Garner

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Edging Closer to Signing Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong to be the Face of Manchester United's Project

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
imago1011095960h
Transfers

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

By Matt Skinner15 hours ago