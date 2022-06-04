Report: Manchester United and Barcelona are Very Close to Reaching an Agreement for Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly very close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer with United eager to complete a deal sooner rather than later according to a new report.

United and new boss Erik Ten Hag are prioritising the signing of De Jong as Ten Hag wants the midfielder to be the new face of the rebuilding project at Old Trafford.

De Jong was reluctant to move to United at first however, recent actions and comments by the Barca hierarchy may have prompted him into changing his mind.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to a new report from Diario Sport “Manchester United and Barcelona are very close to reaching an agreement for Frenkie de Jong, close to €80m.”

The report goes on to say that “Manchester United would give Frenkie de Jong more money than he earns at Barcelona. He would be at the centre of a project which looks very good.”

United understand Barcelona’s financial difficulties and are said to be up for playing hardball with the Spanish giants over a fee due to Ten Hag’s desire to sign the player.

United have also reportedly set a deadline of mid June to wrap the deal up by.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon