Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Both Make Huge Offers to Ronald Araujo

Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to have made new offers to star defender Ronald Araujo according to reports.

United have been known to have interest in Araujo for a number of weeks ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender is yet to sign a new contract at Barcelona with his current deal expiring at the club next summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, both clubs have made new offers to present to Araujo.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that United "have made an outstanding offer to Ronald Araujo’s camp."

They have then reported that Barcelona have made "an immovable offer" for their defender.

Araujo is regarded as a top defender in Spain and had an exceptional performance against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid last weekend.

United will be looking at defenders in the summer window with indications suggesting that Araujo will be their main target in that position.

