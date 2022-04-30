Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Could Speak About Frenkie de Jong in the Coming Days

Manchester United and Barcelona could be set to speak about a possible deal for Frenkie de Jong in the coming days according to reliable reports from Spain.

United are said to be considering an interest in de Jong due to the player being heavily admired by new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag managed de Jong during his time at Ajax before the midfielder departed the club for a move to Barcelona.

Now it seems that United and Barcelona could possibly be set to meet regarding the player in the coming days despite de Jong being happy at Barceona.

Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona

According to Gerars Romero, a Spanish journalist with links to Barcelona, “The player is comfortable to stay at Barcelona.”

• Ten Hag wants to sign him as a priority.

• Manchester United wants to offer Maguire/Telles/Rashford.

• FC Barcelona are interested in Elanga & McTominay.

• Talks could begin in the coming days.

United could be set to offer players in exchange for de Jong according to the report but possibly not the players that Barcelona desire. 

The transfer of de Jong is a complex and complicated scenario but could be worth keeping an eye on in the future. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Could Speak About Frenkie de Jong in the Coming Days

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Mitchell
News

Report: Paul Mitchell to Manchester United Now at an 'Advanced Stage'

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Matt Judge Resigns From his Position at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Ex-Manchester United Star Feeding Information about Erik ten Hag to Squad

By Kaustubh Pandey18 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick Considering Move for Serie A Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey22 hours ago
Dybala
News

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Set to Battle For Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

By Rhys JamesApr 29, 2022
imago1011633196h
News

Done Deal: Austrian FA Reach a Total Agreement With Ralf Rangnick to Manage Austria National Football Team

By Alan BinceApr 29, 2022