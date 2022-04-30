Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Could Speak About Frenkie de Jong in the Coming Days

Manchester United and Barcelona could be set to speak about a possible deal for Frenkie de Jong in the coming days according to reliable reports from Spain.

United are said to be considering an interest in de Jong due to the player being heavily admired by new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag managed de Jong during his time at Ajax before the midfielder departed the club for a move to Barcelona.

Now it seems that United and Barcelona could possibly be set to meet regarding the player in the coming days despite de Jong being happy at Barceona.

According to Gerars Romero, a Spanish journalist with links to Barcelona, “The player is comfortable to stay at Barcelona.”

• Ten Hag wants to sign him as a priority.

• Manchester United wants to offer Maguire/Telles/Rashford.

• FC Barcelona are interested in Elanga & McTominay.

• Talks could begin in the coming days.

United could be set to offer players in exchange for de Jong according to the report but possibly not the players that Barcelona desire.

The transfer of de Jong is a complex and complicated scenario but could be worth keeping an eye on in the future.

