Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report.

United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting the deal to be closed by Friday of this week.

De Jong is said to be open to talk with the Red Devils if a deal is agreed between the clubs which is said to be the case with this new report.

United have been in locked in negotiations with Barca for a number of weeks regarding the final details surrounding the deal for De Jong.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The midfielder has wanted to remain at Barcelona due to the fact that the Spanish giants were and still remain as his dream club.

However, De Jong holds a good relationship with new United boss Erik Ten Hag from their time spent together at Ajax.

According to a new report that broke on Monday night from Oriol Domènech, he stated "Manchester United and Barcelona have agreed on €85m fee for Frenkie de Jong. The player must decide now."

The report continued with "The structure of the €20 million of add-ons have been agreed. The deal is said to be in the final stages. Both clubs will try and convince him to join United."

