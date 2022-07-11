Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report.

United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting the deal to be closed by Friday of this week.

De Jong is said to be open to talk with the Red Devils if a deal is agreed between the clubs which is said to be the case with this new report.

United have been in locked in negotiations with Barca for a number of weeks regarding the final details surrounding the deal for De Jong.

De Jong 2

The midfielder has wanted to remain at Barcelona due to the fact that the Spanish giants were and still remain as his dream club.

However, De Jong holds a good relationship with new United boss Erik Ten Hag from their time spent together at Ajax.

According to a new report that broke on Monday night from Oriol Domènech, he stated "Manchester United and Barcelona have agreed on €85m fee for Frenkie de Jong. The player must decide now."

The report continued with "The structure of the €20 million of add-ons have been agreed. The deal is said to be in the final stages. Both clubs will try and convince him to join United."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Richard Arnold Working To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Ajax Now Willing To Talk To Manchester United About Lisandro Martinez Transfer

By Alex Wallace57 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Conclude Frenkie De Jong Deal By Friday

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Denies The Use Of Mobile Phones To Encourage Team Bonding

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Pereira
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Joins Fulham On Permanent Deal

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Harry Maguire Talks About Erik Ten Hag's Impact As Manchester United Manager So Far

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold And Sporting Director John Murtough Spotted In Barcelona As Frenkie De Jong Saga Contiues

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago