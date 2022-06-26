Report: Manchester United and Barcelona On Verge Of Agreeing £69million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are now reportedly closing in on their first summer signing with priority target Frenkie De Jong getting closer to United as the club closes in on an agreement with Barcelona, according to a report.

United have been in constant negotiations with Barcelona over the potential signing of De Jong and now the deal looks set to come to a conclusion.

Erik Ten Hag has been the spearhead to the deal with the Dutch manager outlining De Jong as a priority target in his rebuild.

De Jong having previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax is still regarded highly by the manager as he looks to reunite with him at Old Trafford.

De Jong was reluctant to leaving Barcelona and still has some doubts however, he is more open to the move after feeling pushed out by Barcelona.

According to a new report from Telegraph Sport;

"Manchester United are nearing the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era with negotiations for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong on the verge of a £69 million agreement."

The report continues to state;

"Manchester United hope that they may have the deal for Frenkie de Jong finalised as early as the end of this week. Personal terms are not expected to be problematic."

