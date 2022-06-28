Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Reach Agreement On €65million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly reached an agreement over the fee of €65million to complete the Frenkie De Jong deal and to complete United’s first signing of the summer, according to a report.

United and Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement over the fee for De Jong, weeks after starting talks as well as negotiations for the player. 

Barcelona are in a position of needing to sell De Jong due to a number of financial issues at the club with the midfielders wage being one of the issues. 

De Jong is the desired top target for Erik Ten Hag and United have been working to get their new manager his main man ahead of the new season.

De Jong

The Red Devils were targeting upgrades to their midfield this summer and are set to be getting a player that has excelled under Ten Hag before. 

De Jong burst onto the European football scene under Ten Hag at Ajax and his standout season when the Dutch club reached the semi final of the UEFA Champions League.

According to a report from Patrick Berger;

“Frenkie de Jong is the desired transfer for Erik ten Hag as new head coach of Manchester United.

Been told there is an agreement on fee between United and Barca.

Manchester United set to pay €65m as guaranteed sum + add-ons. Now a solution has to be found on personal terms.”

