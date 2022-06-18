Manchester United And Barcelona Still Apart In Their Valuation Of Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues as a new report has emerged which states both the parties are still some part apart in the valuation of the player.

Some days ago, there have been widespread reports of a bid from the English club for the player being rejected by his employers, and according to a report from The Athletic, the two clubs remain some distance apart about a potential transfer fee.

As per the report, there is a gap of about €10 million - €15 million in guaranteed money between what United are offering and Barcelona's demands for the Dutch international.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

De Jong, who came through the ranks and impressed during his time at Ajax under Erik ten Hag, is reportedly the box-to-box midfielder the former Ajax boss wants at Old Trafford.

The report further states that the negotiations with the Catalan club are being led by the Mancunian side's football director John Murtough.

The report also mentions that well-placed sources at the club believe a deal for the 25-year-old player will eventually get over the line, but the current impasse in negotiations has made the United boss start to feel a little frustrated.

Barcelona are said to be so far holding off for a fee of around €80 million. Whether a deal is eventually done now remains to be answered with time.

